SWAT situation in Butler Township ends, one person in custody

An active SWAT situation in Butler Township has ended, and one person is in custody.

The situation took place at a house, near the intersection of Freeport Road and Center Ave.

An officer on scene told Channel 11 that this was a domestic situation, with one person in custody and another in the hospital being treated for injuries.

Police told 11 News that more details will be released in the morning.

