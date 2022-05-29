Police, SWAT on the scene of situation in Brookline

SWAT, police and EMS crews are responding to a situation in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

Both Dormont and Pittsburgh Police departments are on scene in the 500 block of Dorchester Avenue.

One person was transported to the hospital for injuries, according to Allegheny County 911. The call for the incident came in at 4:24 p.m.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene, actively working to learn more. Stay with us for more.

