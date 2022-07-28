Police and SWAT on scene of situation in Westmoreland County

Police and SWAT are on the scene of a situation at a house in Westmoreland County.

Authorities are on the intersection of Clay Pike and Barnes Lake Road in North Huntingdon Township.

Both Penn Township Police and North Huntingdon Police are on scene.

Chopper 11 is heading to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with 19-year-old’s murder in Washington County JonBenét Ramsey DNA evidence could be identified ‘in hours’, genetic investigator says SWAT situation leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting nephew, holding him hostage in Millvale VIDEO: Allegheny County Health Department making monkeypox vaccine available to more people DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



