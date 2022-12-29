Police, SWAT on scene of standoff in Dayton; suspect barricaded

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

A heavy police presence is on scene of a reported standoff in Dayton.

Dayton police and SWAT are currently on scene in the 100 block of South Irwin Street where a suspect has barricaded themselves, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

A spokesperson for the United States Marshals Service, Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) also confirmed they were on scene.

Additional details were not immediately released.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.


