Police, SWAT on scene of standoff in Dayton; suspect barricaded

A heavy police presence is on scene of a reported standoff in Dayton.

Dayton police and SWAT are currently on scene in the 100 block of South Irwin Street where a suspect has barricaded themselves, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

>> 1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating

A spokesperson for the United States Marshals Service, Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) also confirmed they were on scene.

Additional details were not immediately released.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

There is police action at East 4th Street and South Irwin Street. 1 block in each direction is blocked off. Please stay away from the area. Will update when it's clear. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 29, 2022



