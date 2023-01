NextShark

A group of Americans who broke into and climbed the Merdeka 118, the world’s second tallest building located in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, have reportedly been arrested and charged. Army veteran-turned-urban explorer Isaac Wright uploaded a video of their ascent to his YouTube channel on Dec. 30, 2022. Although the daredevil did not elaborate much on the details of their climb, including notably the date it occurred, a statement released by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) Merdeka Ventures on Tuesday revealed that the break-in and illegal climb occurred on May 1, 2022.