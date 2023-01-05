Police, SWAT on scene of standoff in Springfield; Elementary school placed on lockdown

UPDATE @ 1:11 p.m.:

An active SWAT situation has caused a elementary school to go under a lockdown in Springfield.

Lagonda Elementary School has been placed on lockdown, Springfield Police confirmed.

News Center 7 is on scene and learned that an armed man, accused of making threats in inside one of the homes in the 300 block of East McCreight Avenue.

Police have shut down East McCreight Avenue from North Limestone Street to Rogers Drive.

We’ll update as we learn more.

INITIAL REPORT:

A heavy law enforcement presence is on scene of a standoff in Springfield.

Springfield police confirmed with News Center 7 that police and SWAT are currently in the area of East McCreight Avenue and North Limestone Street.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We have crew heading to the scene and will continue updating this story as we learn more.