Police: Woman arrested after SWAT situation closed Vine Street in Carthage
A woman was taken into custody after a Cincinnati police SWAT team responded to a situation in Carthage Tuesday morning, officials said.
The situation happened at the 6600 block of Vine Street and caused the roadway to close between 66th and 70th streets for several hours, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Traffic was rerouted at Vine and Seymour.
A CPD spokesperson said the arrest happened without incident. The identity of the woman arrested hasn't been released.
That woman is also a potential suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in Norwood Monday afternoon, Norwood police Lt. Ronald Murphy said.
Traffic Alert: A large police presence in District Four has Vine street between 66th and 70th closed. Traffic is being rerouted at Vine and Seymour. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TQxmAMyq8h
— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) February 22, 2022
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Woman arrested after SWAT situation closed Vine Street in Carthage