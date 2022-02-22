Police: Woman arrested after SWAT situation closed Vine Street in Carthage

A Cincinnati police SWAT team was handling a situation at the 6600 block of Vine Street in Carthage on Tuesday February 22, officials said. Vine Street was closed between 66th and 70th streets.

A woman was taken into custody after a Cincinnati police SWAT team responded to a situation in Carthage Tuesday morning, officials said.

The situation happened at the 6600 block of Vine Street and caused the roadway to close between 66th and 70th streets for several hours, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Traffic was rerouted at Vine and Seymour.

A CPD spokesperson said the arrest happened without incident. The identity of the woman arrested hasn't been released.

That woman is also a potential suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in Norwood Monday afternoon, Norwood police Lt. Ronald Murphy said.

Residents along the 6600 block of Vine Street in Carthage watch as Cincinnati police SWAT team responds to a situation on Tuesday February 22, officials said. Vine Street is closed between 66th and 70th streets. Traffic is being rerouted at Vine and Seymour.

