Police and SWAT team on Hilton Head after person set up barricade in home Tuesday

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sheriff’s deputies enlisted the help of a SWAT team after a person involved in a domestic dispute on Hilton Head barricaded in a residence Tuesday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and the SWAT team are at a home in Ashton Cove Drive, a neighborhood near Point Comfort Road, to establish a perimeter, Maj. Bob Bromage from the Sheriff’s Office said. The person inside the home is believed to be armed with a shotgun and alone. The person is believed to have fired the shotgun at least once while in the garage.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, Bromage said.