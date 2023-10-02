Police SWAT team, negotiators respond to barricaded person at southwest Lubbock hotel

A police SWAT team and negotiators were responding to a barricaded person Monday afternoon at a southwest Lubbock hotel.

The public is being asked to avoid the area around the Holiday Inn hotel in the 6100 block of Justice Avenue near Spur 327 as first responders work to de-escalate the situation, according to a statement from Lubbock police. Police issued an LBK Alert about the incident shortly before 3 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the incident, and other details about the nature of the situation were not released as police continue to work the scene.

An Avalanche-Journal reporter is responding to the scene to learn more information on this developing story.

