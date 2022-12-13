Police, SWAT team respond to man barricaded in Bradenton home with child

Police and a SWAT team were called to a home on Tuesday morning in Bradenton after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home with a child, the police department tweeted.

Following a report of a “domestic situation” and a standoff, the man was arrested, police said.

It happened around 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, when law enforcement responded to the 1100 block of 20th St. E., where an armed 31-year-old male man refused to surrender.

BPD and SWAT on scene of barricaded subject in 1100 block of 20th St E. Armed male, 31. Original call was for a domestic situation. At this time, a child is in the home with the subject. Media may stage at 10th Ave E and 20th St E. pic.twitter.com/TYIFMnF5hh — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) December 13, 2022

At 8:28 a.m., the department tweeted the man had been arrested and the child and everyone else involved were safe.

This story will be updatedas more information is available.