Police SWAT team responds to barricaded person in southwest Lubbock home

The Lubbock Police Department and SWAT team are at the scene of a barricaded, suicidal person in a house Friday afternoon in the 8800 block of 11th Street.

Police initially responded to reports of a suicidal subject about 1:05 p.m. in the 8800 block of 11th St.

By about 3:30 p.m., Jason Avenue between 11th Street and 8th Street were closed, according to a statement from Lubbock police. Although nearby Frenship ISD Willow Bend Elementary was not involved, police said the school was only accessible from the south side.

"We are currently asking the public to avoid the area," the statement continues.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police SWAT team responds to barricaded person southwest Lubbock home