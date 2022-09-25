Police SWAT team surrounds south Fresno home in a standoff that began Sunday morning

Fresno police SWAT team members have spent several hours Sunday negotiating with someone in a south Fresno home, but no details had emerged on what led to the standoff.

Police did not provide any information about the investigation as it neared noon.

Officers remain on scene at the home on East Harvest Lane, in the gated community of Harvest Park.

Fresno police blocked off East Harvest Lane as SWAT officers negotiated with someone in a home on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

All of East Harvest was taped off, and police could be heard speaking through a loud speaker to someone.

Closer to noon, more police personnel and equipment arrived, including an armored vehicle.

Neighbors hung out in their driveways to watch it unfold, but also didn’t know details about the police activity.

This story will be updated.