Police: SWAT team working toward 'peaceful surrender' of man in Callahan Drive home

BREMERTON — A SWAT team is stationed outside a home in the 2700 block of Callahan Drive, trying to negotiate the "peaceful surrender" of a man who is accused of threatening to kill people and shoot up the Kitsap Mental Health campus on Almira Drive, according to Bremerton Police.

BPD said that earlier on Thursday, a man threatened to shoot "two public servants" in addition to making threats at Kitsap Mental Health. KMH's campus was locked down as a result of the threats.

The man is accused of being armed with a rifle inside his home, and crisis negotiators from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office are on the scene along with a designated crisis responder from Kitsap Mental Health, according to BPD.

"We ask that you avoid this location while SWAT and the Bremerton Police Department are trying to resolve this matter," BPD wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

