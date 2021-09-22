Police sweep the streets

Sep. 22—A detail of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies swept into the Cataract City Tuesday night as part of a continuing effort to battle a wave of street violence, particularly shootings, that has plagued the Falls for the past 18 months.

"Hopefully we get some guns off the street, and get some bad people off the streets," Falls Police Narcotics & Intelligence Division Capt. Jay Fisher told the assembled officers, deputies and agents.

The operation, commanded by Fisher and Niagara County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jill Harrington, was targeted at rounding up what were described as the Falls Police Department's "top violent offenders."

"These are the guys you'll find the weapons on," Fisher said, while urging officers to exercise safety in their searches.

The detail also provided an additional uniformed patrol presence in what were identified as "crime hot spots" around the city. The roughly seven-hour operation tripled the number of officers usually on the streets.

The operation included Falls Police officers, Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies, officers from the Lockport, Town of Niagara, Town of Lewiston and New York State Park Police Departments, Niagara County Probation officers, New York State Police troopers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and representatives from the United States Attorney's Office.

"We're going out on the streets, looking for violent offenders and anything else that comes along," Falls Police Superintendent John Faso said.

Just a few hours into the operation, police said they had recovered a weapon during a traffic stop in the 500 block of 10th Street. Police said the man who had possession of the weapon was a convicted felon.

A series of warrant sweeps and saturation patrols in June, resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of a half dozen firearms.