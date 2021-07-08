Police: SWindsor car burglaries on the rise

Jul. 8—SOUTH WINDSOR — Videos of car burglaries were posted online on the Police Department's Twitter account Tuesday evening, as town officials look to tackle the rise in vehicle break-ins through a public awareness campaign.

Cleverdon said 25 vehicle burglaries were reported over the past month, but of the three burglary videos he saw that were recorded Tuesday night from residential cameras typical found on doorbells and spotlights, only one was reported to police. He said people often choose not to report vehicle burglaries to police out of embarrassment or because the stolen items are not valuable.

Typically, if there is one report of a vehicle burglary, there are multiple that took place in that neighborhood, Cleverdon said, adding that as many as 20 to 30 cars could have been hit that night.

Mayor Andrew Paterna said many residents have reached out to him about the increase in thefts, and it is an important issue for the town.

"I think we need to increase the information we're sending out to people about this situation," Paterna said.

RING PREVENTION

At Tuesday's Town Council meeting Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said he would be meeting with the police chief to discuss how to tackle the issue.

"Making sure we protect the health, welfare and safety of our community is paramount to the work we do on a daily basis," Maniscalco said.

Cleverdon said there is not much police can do in many of these cases, as the thieves are hard to catch due to the type of crime, and prosecute as they're mostly minors.

Maniscalco said police are looking to state lawmakers to change juvenile justice laws.

"As much as the police are catching people and putting them into the criminal justice system," he said, "they seem to be getting spit right back out."

Cleverdon said most burglarized vehicles are left unlocked, and many burglaries would be stopped if residents locked their cars at night and remove any valuables, especially the vehicle's key fob.

Maniscalco said the town's outreach program could include signs and social media reminding people to lock their cars at night. He said the key to stopping car burglaries and theft is driving home to residents that they need to take precautions.

"People aren't breaking windows and stealing cars," Maniscalco said. "They're opening the door and pushing the button and driving away with it."