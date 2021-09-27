Police swoop on Balkan cartel's European ‘cocaine pipeline’

·1 min read

MADRID (AP) — Law enforcement agencies from eight European countries pounced on a Balkan crime organization allegedly running the continent's largest cocaine distribution network, making 61 arrests and seizing more than four metric tons (4.4 tons) of the drug, authorities said Monday.

Europol, the European Union’s police agency, said the cartel set up a “cocaine pipeline” from South America to Spain and other European countries. It was “flooding Europe with cocaine,” Europol said in a statement.

The coordinated international operation involved crime-fighting agencies from Spain, Germany, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and Colombia, according to Spanish police. The investigation also took police to Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The smuggling gang was made up mostly of eastern Europeans, including what Europol said were two “high-value targets.”

The gang included members of paramilitary units and was “one of the most important criminal organizations operating in Europe,” Spanish police said. It allegedly was also involved in robberies, money laundering, extorsion and kidnapping.

In Colombia, the gang was involved in transfers of soccer players between clubs to launder their illicit drug gains.

The operation began in 2018 and culminated in the arrests in March and May.

Europol said news of the operation was being announced months later, because approvals for the release of information take time when multiple countries are involved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire at the head of Evergrande, the massive Chinese property development company in danger of defaulting on $300 billion in loans

    The property giant's founder grew up in a rural family and worked in the steel industry. Now, he's one of China's richest men.

  • 'It was a big failure': Where the U.S. bungled nation building in Afghanistan

    'It was a big failure': Where the U.S. bungled nation building in Afghanistan

  • War crimes prosecutor would not focus on US forces in new Afghan probe

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday said he was seeking approval to resume a war crimes investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the actions of the Taliban and the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) militia. A statement said the request was being made to the court's judges in light of developments since the Islamist Taliban movement seized control of Afghanistan in a lightning advance last month. Prosecutors had previously also looked into suspected crimes by U.S. forces and Afghan government troops.

  • China's ban throws cold water on the future of cryptocurrency

    China's latest move to ban cryptocurrency shows how tough it will be for the technology to deliver on its backers' vision of disruptive, decentralized change.The big picture: Control of the currency is a foundation of sovereignty, and governments don't plan on losing that control even as money inevitably turns digital. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Friday's announcement banning cryptocurrency transactions is

  • Plans for wireless electric vehicle charging roads are underway in the U.S.

    Infrastructure to support electric vehicles is expanding internationally and is aiming to give drivers alternatives to plug-in charging stations.

  • How Biden's massive infrastructure plans could change your life

    The Senate's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and President Biden's $3.5 trillion spending package could live or die this week — and take Democrats' fortunes with them. But all the minute-by-minute political drama obscures how much America could change if even a fraction of it passes.The big picture: Anything short of total failure could have a transformative impact on day-to-day life — from how we move around to our access to the internet, paid family leave and child care, health ca

  • Hong Kong's capital market posts best nine months since 1980 as Chinese companies redirect IPOs closer to home from New York

    The capital market of Hong Kong is having its best nine months on record, as a flurry of Chinese companies redirected their fundraising exercises to the city from New York amid lingering US-China geopolitical tension. As many as 71 companies raised US$35.9 billion in the first nine months of 2021 through initial public offerings (IPOs) and secondary listings in Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. That was a jump of 25 per cent from the same period last year, making it the best ni

  • Kremlin says NATO expansion in Ukraine is a 'red line' for Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin warned on Monday that any expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine would cross one of President Vladimir Putin's "red lines", and Belarus said it had agreed to take action with Moscow to counter growing NATO activity. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Moscow ally, accused the United States of setting up training centres in Ukraine which he said amounted to military bases.

  • La Palma volcano roars back to life as lava nears the sea

    LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -The volcano on Spain's La Palma island began ejecting ash and smoke again on Monday after a brief lull, while hundreds of people in coastal villages were locked down in anticipation of the lava reaching the sea and releasing toxic gas. A column of white smoke rose from the Cumbre Vieja volcano after several hours of calm around 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT), according to Reuters witnesses. "It's something normal with this type of eruption," said Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee.

  • Mystery Solved: ESPN says Cowboys’ Collins tried to bribe drug tester, reason for weird-length suspension

    There were many raised eyebrows when Cowboys RT La'el Collins was suspended for the first time and the ban was five games. Details have emerged that explain the unusual length of the ban. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Greenland foreign minister demoted after independence comments

    Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede stripped an outspoken pro-independence minister of his responsibility for foreign affairs on Monday, following comments about excluding non-Inuit citizens from a future vote on independence from Denmark. Foreign Minister Pele Broberg suggested in an interview published in Danish newspaper Berlingske earlier this month that only ethnic Inuit people and their descendents could be eligible to vote in a future referendum. Broberg said a discussion was needed about potentially excluding ethnic Danes and other foreign nationals living in Greenland from participating in such a vote.

  • ‘Punk Perfection’: Johnny Ramone’s Famed Mosrite Guitar Sells for Nearly $1 Million

    Per RR Auction, the guitar was used during every Ramones performance from 1977 through 1996 at around 1,985 shows

  • What exactly is gentrification and how do neighborhoods become susceptible?

    Many historical factors set the table for gentrification — a phenomenon happening in cities all over the US, including right here at home.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron hit with egg during restaurant fair visit

    A man pelts French President Emmanuel Macron with an egg during his visit to a restaurant and hotel trade fair in the southeastern city of Lyon.

  • At U.N., Israeli PM Bennett says Iran has crossed all nuclear 'red lines'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program and vowed that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett said Iran sought to dominate the Middle East under a "nuclear umbrella" and urged a more concerted international effort to halt Iran's nuclear activities.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Britain is doomed to a Winter of Discontent, warns Ukraine’s gas king

    Ukraine’s pipeline chief has a stark winter warning for Britain: the geopolitics of Europe’s escalating gas war with Russia are intractable, and the coming supply crunch is likely to force brutal demand destruction in industry and homes.

  • Charles Sims Africa, last MOVE member freed from prison, dies at 61

    Charles Sims Africa, a member of the Philadelphia organization MOVE, died on Monday at age 61. Also known as Chuck […] The post Charles Sims Africa, last MOVE member freed from prison, dies at 61 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • UK visa plan will not fix lorry driver shortage, says boss

    The move will not solve the UK's shortage of qualified drivers, says a leading EU haulage chief.

  • 11 Men Have Been Charged With Hazing In The Death Of A 19-Year-Old Fraternity Pledge

    Adam Oakes died in February after a fraternity party near Virginia Commonwealth University.View Entire Post ›