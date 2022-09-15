Police: Swoyersville man stole $35k from father-in-law's estate

Sep. 15—PITTSTON — A Swoyersville man was arraigned Thursday on charges he swindled more than $35,000 from the estate of his late father-in-law.

Brian Hankey, 42, address listed as Avenue C, forged the signature of his wife who is the estate's co-executor on numerous checks made payable to himself and made multiple unauthorized online payments to pay utility bills from July 2021 through February 2022, according to court records.

Hankey's estranged wife reported the alleged thefts to police. His estranged wife's sister is the other co-executor of the estate.

Hankey was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on 34 counts of forgery and one count each of theft, unlawful use of a computer, access device fraud, criminal use of communication facility and theft. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

Hankey allegedly stole a total of $35,167.58 from the estate account.

When his estranged wife confronted him about the missing money, Hankey pledged he would repay the amount he stole, court records say.

Hankey allegedly told his estranged wife he needed the money to pay bills and insurance premiums, and needed the money because he couldn't put his children out in the streets.