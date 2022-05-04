Police: Tacoma hotel worker shoots man who went after employees with knife

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by a Tacoma hotel employee.

Police were called to the Quality Inn & Suites at 8810 South Hosmer Street at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a 45-year-old man got into an argument with three hotel employees and went after them with a knife.

One employee, a 32-year-old woman, shot the man, according to Tacoma police.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma police said the man will be arrested for investigation of assault once he is released from the hospital.