Police tactics, youth relations among issues raised at forum

Sep. 10—Jeffrey White was sure he was going to be shot by a police officer Wednesday evening.

The 59-year-old Army veteran described to a Safe and Just Policing forum Thursday how he had driven into his northwest Toledo neighborhood when he was pulled over by officers seeking a suspect in an incident at a bar less than a mile away — and was ordered out of his car at gunpoint by an officer who stated repeatedly he was sure this was their man.

Mr. White, who admitted to suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder that makes him easily agitated, said he had difficulty complying with the rapid-fire instructions from that officer and five others at the traffic stop — so much so that he worried he would do something wrong.

"I could have been killed because I couldn't get it together," he said, seemingly on the verge of tears, before a panel that included command officers from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and Toledo Police Department, a Toledo Municipal Court judge, and community activist Earl Mack.

And then, he told the panel and a dozen or so in its audience at the forum in the Lucas County EMS Training Center on Jefferson Avenue, it was over.

Police radios crackled with news that the suspects from the nearby incident had been found. The most aggressive police officer looked Mr. White in the face, said "Bye!" and all of the officers left, he said.

"I could have been dead. 'We made a mistake. We shot the wrong person,'" he said to characterize how he imagined the police response would be had the encounter reached that point.

Mr. White's dramatic testimony brought nearly to its close a 90-minute question-and-answer period sponsored by Toledoans for Prison Awareness that had, up to that point, been rather low-key.

The session's stated purpose was to discuss ways to ensure policing is both safe and just, with topics to include community relations, best practices, officer training, mental-health resources, arrest procedures, and police-reform proposals that gained prominence nationwide after the death last year of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Among situations described in written questions submitted to the panel were those of a recovering heroin addict who has had difficulty finding housing because she can't clear a background check and a 13-year-old girl described as "at-risk" because her mother has abandoned her.

Toledo Municipal Court Judge Timothy Kuhlman said the former should be a candidate to have her felony record expunged and legal help is available to assist with that, while an array of resources are available to help children if only they can be matched up with the providers.

Mr. Mack said he routinely sees situations like the latter out on the streets, and often it is a lack of caring from adults that results in misguided youth.

"It's going to take our adults, and our churches, to not just be involved in religion but just caring about folks," Mr. Mack said.

And Pastor Lee Williams, of Searchlight Community Church in Maumee, said there currently is "very little effort to engage the elders of the community" in working with youth.

Audience member Stanley Smith, an outreach specialist with the Lucas County Family Council, said another key issue is that police and neighborhood residents need better understanding of the different ways people communicate. In Black neighborhoods, he said, many people accentuate their spoken words with hand and arm motions, and those motions can look threatening to people unfamiliar with them.

"We do better when we know where people are coming from," he said.

Maj. Paul Magdich, the second-in-command at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, and Deputy Chief Sue Surgo of the Toledo Police Department, both said their agencies have made progress in becoming more diverse, with Ms. Surgo comparing the TPD's demographics to when she was hired and an uncle of hers made dismissive remarks to her face.

But municipal court Judge Timothy Kuhlman said there is still a long way to go, noting in particular that Black defendants represented by the court's public defender's office get white lawyers — a recruiting problem the court hopes to address with outreach to the University of Toledo law school.

In the courtroom, Judge Kuhlman said with hand gestures, it can feel like "everybody on this side is white, and everybody on this side is Black."

The judge said he disagrees with reformers' notion of "defunding the police," but said that is because he believes Lucas County already offers a wealth of social services through non-police channels rather than relying on police to handle such situations.

Another audience question asked who decides whether a crime suspect is arrested or merely issued a summons.

Deputy Chief Surgo said all officers have the discretion to make that choice, while Judge Kuhlman noted that for the past 15 years, the city of Toledo has made a point — driven in part by budgetary concerns — over the past 15 years of issuing summonses whenever practical.

But authorities also have to be careful, he said, because it would be "front-page news" if someone released on a summons turns around and kills someone before appearing in court.