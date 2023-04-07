Police are taking a second look at an assault-and-battery case in downtown Framingham

FRAMINGHAM — Police say they are conducting a "follow-up investigation" to determine "whether bias was a motivation" in an incident last week in which a Marlborough woman is alleged to have assaulted a Framingham woman during a confrontation downtown.

Michelle Millburn, 45, of Marlborough, has already been arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, to wit: keys. But in a joint statement with Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, police said they are "aware of the unsettling assault on a member of our community and the video depicting this incident."

The video, which has been posted on YouTube, shows only part of the incident and appears to have been taken by a bystander inside a nearby business on Hollis Street.

'Disturbing attack': Islamic group praises Framingham police over hate crime charge

"A follow-up investigation is being conducted into whether bias was a motivation during the incident, and additional charges may be warranted pending the outcome of the investigation," police said in their statement. "The Framingham Police Department takes incidents of potential hate seriously and such incidents are thoroughly investigated."

Police did not specify why the case might qualify as an "incident of potential hate."

According to the police report, the incident took place sometime during the early evening of March 29 near 49 Hollis St. Police said they received a call at 7:10 p.m. but it's unclear how much time had elapsed from the time of the incident.

'Tried to break them up': Woman accused of assaulting two Framingham officers after fight

Police say they responded to the scene after Millburn had left the area in her vehicle. They spoke with the victim, who was transported to MetroWest Medical Center. Police say that while at the hospital and through the assistance of a translator, the victim told them that the incident occurred after Millburn nearly hit the victim's bumper while both parties were stopped at a traffic light.

Story continues

Police say Millburn then allegedly followed the victim to where they parked on Hollis Street, where Millburn allegedly began yelling at the victim, swearing and saying, "Go back to your country, this is America."

Police say Millburn then struck the victim several times, including with a set of keys, which the victim said knocked out one tooth and loosened another. Police identified and documented bruising on the victim's face and lips.

The victim gave police a photo of the license plate of Millburn's vehicle, and showed a video she had recorded showing Millburn's face.

Suspect arrested and arraigned

Millburn was arrested later that same evening by Framingham police and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. She was then arraigned sometime afterward, according to the Framingham District Court Clerk's Office.

When contacted by the Daily News, police declined to comment further on the case, stating that the matter remains under investigation.

Central location: Former Framingham museum could consolidate as many as eight courts

Millburn's attorney, Kenneth Liebman, stressed that everybody must be presumed innocent, and said the incident should not be considered a hate crime.

"I don't see this as in any way being a hate crime," he said.

Police said in their statement that the incident is an isolated one, and that there is "no ongoing threat to our community." They ask that anyone who has information related to the incident to contact them at (508) 872-1212.

“This unfortunate event is not reflective of those who call Framingham home, as the City of Framingham prides itself on being a welcoming and safe community for all,” Sisitsky said.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham police probing whether bias was motivation in assault case