Police: Tarentum man punched 1 woman, pistol-whipped another during brawl involving girlfriend

Aug. 18—A Tarentum couple is accused of assaulting a borough woman Tuesday night, and police say one of the suspects pistol-whipped another woman during the altercation.

Police arrested Alfred Cook, 28, and his girlfriend Kennedy Carson, 24, in connection with the incident that happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue.

Criminal complaints filed in the case said that Carson and the alleged victim began fighting after Carson and Cook showed up at her mother's house, and Cook jumped in.

The woman told police that Carson punched her and pulled her hair, while Cook punched her in the face and dragged her by her hair. One witness reported that Cook also punched another woman who got involved in the fight and struck her in the face with a gun, the complaints said.

Witnesses said that Cook waved the gun around throughout the altercation and pointed it at multiple women, according to the complaints. Police said Cook is not allowed to possess a firearm because he pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in 2015.

After the fight broke up, the woman initially involved in the fight with Carson and Cook said that Cook threw a brick at her vehicle, damaging the hood, the complaints said. She told police that Cook waved the handgun at her and chased her.

Police said Carson and Cook were arrested after a traffic stop in the area of First Avenue and Lock Street, while a gun matching the description of the one brandished by Cook was found in a parking lot on Third Avenue.

Charges filed against Cook include felony weapons violations, making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, while Carson is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Both were arraigned Wednesday morning and released on nonmonetary bonds. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 1.

Cook and Carson did not have attorneys listed in court records.

