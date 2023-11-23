Police: Target employee arrested after smashing items with bat

Nov. 22—The Yuba City Police Department arrested 25-year-old Macio Bonilla on Tuesday evening for allegedly destroying items inside of the store with a baseball bat, officials reported.

Dispatch responded to multiple calls at around 5 p.m. of a male employee, later identified as Bonilla, destroying store property. Upon arrival, officers directed patrons and other employees to evacuate the building.

Officials said that Bonilla was exiting the building with the bat and was arrested without incident. Investigators later found out that Bonilla was "released from employment" earlier that day.

Target reportedly sustained over $100,000 in physical damage and loss of property including multiple credit card readers, several refrigerator glass doors, and items on shelves. No one was hurt during the incident, officials said.

Bonilla was arrested for burglary and felony vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. As of Wednesday morning, Bonilla was still listed as being at the jail with bail set at $15,000 for the burglary charge and $400 for the vandalism charge.