Police target Ennis Street crime

Jan. 18—HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is bringing attention to an area around a house in the southwestern part of city that has become a regular spot for criminal activity.

On Wednesday morning police officers and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence conducted a flier response in the area around the 400 block of Ennis St. Police have been called to the area more than 140 times since Jan. 1, 2023, including for violent crimes and narcotics activity.

The flier response was meant to reassure residents that police are taking criminal activity there seriously, and to send a message to those committing crimes.

Interim Police Chief Curtis Cheeks III said a special task force has been created to address the Ennis Street threat.

"Our task force is now focused on certain gangs, groups and individuals to ensure the community is safe and enjoyable for all citizens of High Point," Cheeks said. "If you do not plan to engage in these activities, or you do not plan to associate with those that do engage in illegal activities, you have nothing to worry about. However, if you do plan on conducting yourself in a manner that will draw police attention to you and your associates, you should know that we will do our part to stop these illegal activities and prosecute those involved."

