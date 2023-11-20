Police Tase 20-Year-Old Car Crash Survivor

Jordan Rivero says the injuries he suffered in a car accident were made worse when he was tased by police. The 20-year-old tells Inside Edition he was on a fishing trip in Florida when the car crash happened. In a newly released police bodycam video of the July 2022 incident, he can be seen climbing out of the wrecked vehicle. First responders try to reassure him. Authorities say he was “aggressive” and “uncooperative.” However, Rivero says he was so dazed and disoriented from the crash, he got up twice and found himself restrained by officers. He was later tased by cops.

View comments