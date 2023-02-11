Police use Taser to subdue armed man at Peterborough hospital

Feb. 10—Peterborough police used a Taser to disarm a man who brought a gun into Monadnock Community Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Gabriel A. Sawich, 28, of Hancock, was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Police were called to the hospital around 1 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man with a handgun, and when officers arrived, they confronted the man, who had his hand on the gun, according to a news release. The man began yelling at the officers and refused to surrender the firearm, police said.

During a short struggle, one officer deployed a Taser, and the man, later identified as Sawich, was then taken into custody. He was taken to the emergency room for a medical evaluation.

Police said no shots were fired during the encounter, and no one was hurt. The incident was over in just under an hour, according to the news release.

Sawich was released on personal recognizance, with a court hearing set for Feb. 28 in Jaffrey.