Police use Taser to subdue Harrison woman during arrest

Jul. 14—Police said they used a Taser to subdue a Harrison woman who resisted arrest after a crash on First Avenue in Tarentum Tuesday afternoon.

In a criminal complaint, borough police said Jennifer Leone Robare, 30, of Sycamore Street walked away after crashing her Jeep Liberty into the rear end of a box truck at First Avenue and Allegheny Street around 2 p.m.

There was major damage to the front of the Jeep and it was leaking fluids, police said.

Police said a medic told officers she saw the woman get out of the driver's side of the Jeep. The woman walked around to the passenger side, grabbed something and started to walk away.

When the medic asked the woman if she was hurt, the woman allegedly said she was fine and that she was going to her uncle's house down the street and would be back.

Tarentum and Brackenridge police were alerted to look for the woman.

A woman matching Robare's description was seen walking on Ekas Alley towards Bridge Street. Police said she walked toward Tarentum police Chief William Vakulick, who told her to stop and that she was under arrest. Another officer handcuffed the woman, identified as Robare.

According to the complaint, when the officer temporarily let Robare out of his grasp, she slipped a cuff and took off running on Bridge Street. Vakulick caught up with her and got her to the ground.

Police said she continued struggling and resisting. Robare was eventually subdued with a Taser by Brackenridge Chief Justin McIntire, and again taken into custody.

Police found Robare's driver's license was suspended.

Upon searching Robare's purse, police said they found two empty stamp bags and a crack pipe.

At the Tarentum police station, the medic identified Robare as the woman she saw getting out of the Jeep at the crash scene.

Robare did not have an attorney listed in court records.

She was arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge of resisting arrest, a drug related charge, and traffic related offenses including careless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving an uninspected vehicle and failing to stop and give information.

Story continues

She was sent to the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post a $5,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 28 before Brackenridge District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .