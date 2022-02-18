Police use Taser to subdue man at Nashville airport over mask argument

Police at the Nashville International Airport said they used a Taser on man after they said he threatened a passenger and an airline employee over a mask argument on a plane.

Lucas S. Cutler, 44, of Alabama, is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public intoxication in connection with the Thursday incident that began on a Florida-bound plane.

According to arrest warrants and online airport records, police responded to gate C6 for a report of a man on board an Allegiant Airlines flight who threatened to "beat a passenger."

In an affidavit, an officer wrote she watched Cutler walk down the jet bridge with bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.

When she asked him what was wrong, the affidavit continues, he told her the issue was over a mask and that the employee who denied him boarding "was a racist".

The arrest warrant also states Cutler was asked to lower his voice and to stop cursing in public and towards the female officer but he refused. Officers began to take him into custody on a public intoxication charge, and as they attempted to handcuff him, the affidavit continues, he tensed up and was placed on the ground.

Cutler "was brought to compliance" after officers said they shot him with a Taser in his lower left side, the affidavit continues.

Police said Cutler provided his date of birth, but when asked where he was born he replied, "Your mom's house."

Cutler was evaluated for injuries and booked into the Davidson County jail.

Online records show he was released on $1,600 bond Thursday night and is due back in court next month for a hearing.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville airport police use Taser on man over mask argument