Police task force arrests 11 in string of L.A. 'flash mob' robberies

Authorities have made 11 arrests related to a recent string of "flash mob" robberies at stores in the Los Angeles region that have drawn outrage and prompted the formation of a specialized law enforcement task force.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced arrests related to robberies of a Yves Saint Laurent in Glendale, a Warehouse Shoe Store in Highland Park, a Nordstrom in Canoga Park and a Versace in Beverly Grove. The department did not release any information on the suspects Thursday.

The arrests represent a fraction of the number of people involved. At the robbery of the Nordstrom alone, more than 30 masked people entered the store and ransacked the place of top-dollar purses, clothing and jewelry. The thieves made off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise, authorities said.

In recent weeks, robbers have also targeted brands such as Nike and Gucci.

The LAPD is working with the Glendale Police Department and the Beverly Hills Police Department, among other law enforcement agencies, as part of the organized retail crime task force that was established three days ago. The task force is investigating nine robberies, some of which appear to be linked, the LAPD said Thursday.

Robberies in the city of Los Angeles are down this year, according to police statistics.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.