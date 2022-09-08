Police: Taxi driver robbed in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood

A taxi/ride-hail driver was robbed in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 240 block of Winston Street at around 4:48 p.m. for reports of a strong-arm robbery.

Police said a juvenile hired a taxi/ride-hail driver on the North Side. The driver was robbed as he went to make change as the car neared Hazelwood.

No weapon was seen, according to police.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in good condition for evaluation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

