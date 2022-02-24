Police: Taylor Mill man ID'd as suspect in fatal shooting of ex-lawmaker's daughter

Kentucky State Police are looking for Shannon V. Gilday in connection to the fatal shooting of Jordan Morgan, the daughter of former Kentucky state representative Wesley Morgan.

A Taylor Mill man has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of the daughter of a former Kentucky legislator, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Shannon V. Gilday, 23, forced his way into a home on Willis Branch Road in Madison County, Kentucky around 4 a.m. on Tuesday armed with a rifle, according to a news release.

Police said Gilday shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, the daughter of former state legislator C. Wesley Morgan, while she was in bed.

Gilday then confronted the homeowner and gunfire was exchanged between the two. Wesley Morgan, was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital and released, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Police say Gilday is wanted on charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and attempted murder.

He's considered armed and dangerous, police said, adding Gilday is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla, with minor damage to the front grill, bearing license plate 379-VMJ.

Police said Gilday is 6 feet tall and weighs 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was captured on surveillance footage wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a light-colored face mask.

Anyone with information regarding Gilday's whereabouts is urged to call KSP at 859-623-2404.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Taylor Mill man suspect in fatal shooting of ex-lawmaker's daughter