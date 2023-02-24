Police: Taylor woman stole nearly $270,000 from father's business

Feb. 23—A Taylor woman stole nearly $270,000 from her father's business by issuing herself 98 checks over five years, the Lackawanna County district attorney's office said.

Diana Lee Fetchen, 30, 115 Lincoln St., is charged with counts of forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

Attempts to reach her after she was arraigned Thursday morning were unsuccessful. A court docket did not note if she had an attorney.

According to an affidavit filed by Detective Lisa Bauer, Fetchen was caught after she left the position of office manager and bookkeeper of her father's business, Fetchen Sheet Metal, in December.

By Jan. 26, others discovered two checks made payable to her which did not match their entries into QuickBooks, an accounting software program. Investigators said the checks had been made to look as if they were paid to business vendors.

As Edward Fetchen and his wife, Valerie Fetchen, looked back through their cancelled checks, they found more which had been made payable to either Diana Fetchen or to cash.

"Please tell me I'm wrong," Edward Fetchen said to his daughter when he confronted her, according to the affidavit.

"I have no explanation," she replied. "You wouldn't help me when I was struggling, I have no excuse, but I'll pay you back."

Edward Fetchen provided the detective with 98 forged checks paid to her from March 2017 to September, investigators said. The thefts — which ranged in size from a few hundred dollars to nearly $5,000 — added up to $269,602.74.

Fetchen is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 6.

