Police: Connecticut teacher pulls student’s hair, gets arrested

A teacher was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly pulled a student by the hair at a New Haven school, police said.

The incident happened during an altercation involving the teacher and the student at the King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet school, 150 Fournier St., shortly before 3:45 p.m. The student who is 12, did not report any serious injuries and declined medical attention, police said.

The 49-year-old teacher is ,was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace. She was in custody until she posted $20,000 bail, police said. The Courant is not including her name in accordance with new guidelines to generally publish only the names of people accused of the most serious crimes.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.