Police: Teacher sexually assaulted girl at Regis in 2018

Nov. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A Regis Middle School teacher, who also serves as athletic director at Regis High School, repeatedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old sixth grade student at the school in 2018, police say.

The teacher, Jonathan J. Jarocki, denied that any sexual contact occurred between himself and the girl, police said.

Jarocki, 56, 1911 Rist Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.

In a letter sent to parents this week, Regis Catholic Schools President Paul Pedersen said Jarocki was suspended from the school system following his arrest.

Pedersen said Regis Catholic Schools is cooperating fully with authorities.

When hired in 2012, Jarocki completed and cleared all background checks as required by Regis Catholic Schools and the Diocese of La Crosse. His most recent background check was completed in August 2020, Pedersen said.

"We have no other information to share at this time but will do so when it becomes available," he said. "The safety and well being of the students in our care continue to be our greatest priorities."

A $100,000 signature bond was set for Jarocki, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl or her family. Jarocki also cannot have unsupervised contact with any other children besides his own grandchildren.

Jarocki returns to court Jan. 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

The child disclosed the sexual contact with her parents and the parents met with police on Nov. 4. Police then interviewed the girl on Monday.

The girl said Jarocki taught math and science. She described him as "weird" and that he "would make inappropriate jokes."

Between March and May of 2018, the girl said Jarocki would tell her how pretty and beautiful she was. He would ask her to stay after class or come in early. When she did, Jarocki would touch her inappropriately. She said the touching continued for a couple of weeks.

Story continues

The girl said Jarocki also asked her to engage in further sexual contact. The contact never included intercourse, the girl said.

The girl stopped attending Regis after the sixth grade. She said she struggled with depression until her freshman year in high school and still has anxiety.

Police met with Regis administrative staff on Tuesday. They said there was an incident where Jarocki made a comment about the girl in front of her class.

Police then arrested Jarocki on Tuesday. He repeatedly denied the sexual assault allegations. "I am confident I did nothing," he said.

Jarocki said he apologized to the girl a few years ago for something he said in class "that made her life a little bit weird." He said he apologized to the girl in front of her parents and the principal. He even offered to resign because of the comment.

"I screwed up and said something I shouldn't have," Jarocki said. "If I really did something wrong, I should take responsibility."

Jarocki said the girl's parents did not want him to resign.

If convicted of the three charges, Jarocki could be sentenced to up to 62 years in prison.