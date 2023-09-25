Police use tear gas to disperse rioting Ajax fans

STORY: A group of angry Ajax fans tried to force their way into the stadium after the game was halted leading the police to disperse them with tear gas, Amsterdam police wrote on social media platform X.

"After the stopped game supporters broke into the main (stadium) entrance. Order has since been restored," the police said.

Ajax were 3-0 down in the second half when the game was first suspended in the 56th minute.

Ajax, who have had a poor start to the season with just one win, sit 13th in the 18-team league and they conceded all three goals in the first half.

When flares were thrown onto the pitch for a second time, with many landing near the goal, the referee stopped the match and directed the players down the tunnel.

Fans paid no heed as the club displayed the message "Lighting of fireworks is prohibited" on the big screen at the Johan Cruyff Arena.