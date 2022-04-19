Police use new technology to track down, arrest suspects firing gunshots

Atlanta police have made two arrests with the help of some new technology.

Police were called to the 800 block of Beckwith Street after their new FUSUS system detected gunshots in the area. One officer accessed the department’s integrated camera and license plate reader, which helped locate the address where the shots were fired. The officer was then able to search video from the location and saw a man standing next to an SUV parked on the street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video from the Atlanta Police Department, the man pulled out a gun and fired it in the air. The responding officers used the video to get a description of the shooter and the suspected vehicle.

Police said during the encounter, the suspect, Elmore Wiley Jr., 50; a passenger, Derika Askew, 31; and the gun were recovered--along with a small amount of marijuana.

The Atlanta Police Department published a Facebook post stating that the new resource is helpful in finding criminals.

TRENDING STORIES:

“With these additional resources, we put criminals on notice that we will leave no stone unturned to find you,” the post read.

Wiley Jr. was charged with marijuana possession, and Askew was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: