Police: Teen arrested after driving 120 mph on I-95

Dec. 22—A 19-year-old driver was arrested for reckless operation and disobeying a police officer after he fled a motor vehicle stop on I-95 north in Seabrook Wednesday.

Police said Danny Telemaco-Garcia of Hampton was driving a 2016 Nissan 370Z and going 120 mph when he passed a marked cruiser from Rockingham County Sheriff's Department, according to a news release.

The sheriff's deputy activated his lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going north and then exited the highway and entered the parking lot at the state liquor store in Hampton.

Police officers caught up to the driver, later identified as Telemaco-Garcia, as he was getting out of his vehicle and took him into custody, officials said. He was taken to Rockingham County jail and released on personal recognizance bail.