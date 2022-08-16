Police: Teen arrested in McKees Rocks for having stolen gun

A 16-year-old is in custody after police said he was in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the McKees Rocks Police Department on Facebook, officers stopped to investigate the known teen around Third Street. He was seen with a gun in his possession.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

The teenager, who wasn’t identified, was taken into police custody while he had the stolen firearm in his possession.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body found in Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium 81-year-old woman dies in Washington County house fire 3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant VIDEO: Allegheny County hires outside group to investigate after deaths in county jail DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts