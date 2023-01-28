Police: Teen arrested at Shaw Middle School for carrying BB gun

Jan. 27—A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after police say he was carrying a BB gun at a north Spokane middle school.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to Shaw Middle School, Spokane police said in a news release. School officials were advised a male outside the school had a gun in his waistline, police said.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown because of after-school activities going on, the release said. Officers located a teen who matched the description of the suspect and found him to be in possession of a BB gun.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon on school facilities and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.