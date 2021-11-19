Police: teen bicycle rider hit by box truck on Crosstown Parkway

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 16-year-old bicycle rider sustained serious injuries Friday after being struck by a box truck on Crosstown Parkway, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Police were called at 2 p.m. to the incident on Crosstown Parkway at Southwest Cashmere Boulevard, said Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

The teen was crossing Crosstown Parkway from north to south in the crosswalk when struck by an eastbound box truck, Dellacroce said.

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Dellacroce said.

The teen was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

