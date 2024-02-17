Police: Teen charged for bringing gun to Central Dauphin East High School, causing lockdown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A teenager was taken into custody Friday after police say they brought a gun onto Central Dauphin East High School property which ended up causing a lockdown for the school day.

Lower Paxton Township Police said in a news release that a 17-year-old boy faces charges that include felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm by minor and firearms not to be carried without a license. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of weapon on school property.

The handgun and backpack were recovered by police, and it was discovered that the gun was reported stolen in the township in the summer of 2023.

Previous coverage -> Gun found at Central Dauphin East High School after hours-long lockdown

Police have detained the teen and say that he will remain in custody until his hearing.

Central Dauphin East High School was put on a six-hour administrative lockdown Thursday morning after an assistant principal was shown a picture that indicated a gun was on the property. Law enforcement, including the Pennsylvania State Police and other local departments, swarmed the school, even bringing in K9s and a helicopter to help with the search for the gun.

Students started to be dismissed after 3 p.m. and by 4:05 p.m. all of them were released. No students were in school Friday, but they are expected to go back Tuesday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact them or students can talk to a School Police Officer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.