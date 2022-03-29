Police: Teen charged with murder for role in Ocala food store shooting, gunman still at-large

Ocala police say they’ve arrested a teenager for his role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough outside the 7 Days Food Store Friday, but they’re still looking for the person who actually fired the gun.

Officers were called to the store on NW 1st Ave. just after 1:30 p.m. Friday for reports of two men fighting in the parking lot.

By the time they arrived on scene, police say McCullough had been shot and the suspects were gone.

McCullough was treated on the scene until emergency crews arrived and took him to the hospital where he later died.

Teen Arrested For Murder TEEN ARRESTED FOR MURDER! #Ocala #Police Detective Kern arrested Cedrick Bowie, 14, for the murder of Jacorie McCullough, 23. On March 25, McCollough was gunned down in front of the 7 Days Food Store on 2002 NW 1st Ave. after fighting someone in the parking lot. Though Bowie did not shoot McCullough, he was an accomplice in the killing and he is charged with murder. Bowie is just one suspect involved in this homicide; other suspects are still at large. Our detectives are still actively investigating this murder. We're asking for our community's help. If you have any information about the murder of Jacorie McCullough, please call Det. Kern at 352-369-7000 or dial **TIPS. Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

On Monday, The Ocala Police Department announced the arrest of 14-year-old Cedrick Bowie, charging him as an accomplice to McCullough’s murder.

Police say Bowie didn’t shoot McCullough but haven’t explained exactly what his role was in the murder or how they developed him as a suspect. They say Bowie is one of multiple other suspects they’re still trying to find, including the actual shooter.

They’re asking anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest in the case to call the police department at (352) 369-7000, or simply dial **TIPS (8477).

