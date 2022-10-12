Police: Teen claimed he set fires inside Dunkin’ van to keep warm

A teenager is facing charges after police say he set multiple fires inside of a Dunkin’ mobile walk-in van in Webster.

Jasyn Phillips, 18, of Boston, was arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court on charges including burning of a motor vehicle, vandalizing property, and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, according to the Webster Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of smoke billowing out of parked vehicle in the town on the morning of Oct. 6 found fires burning inside a van owned by the coffee chain, police said.

“The van was in fact on fire, to the point where the paint was blistering on the sides of the exterior,” officers wrote in a news release.

A subsequent investigation indicated that the fire was intentionally set, leading to the arrest of Phillips on Oct. 8.

While speaking with detectives, Phillips allegedly admitted to setting the fires inside the van to keep warm, but that he had to flee the area when the smoke became too intense.

A judge ordered Phillips held on $540 bail.

