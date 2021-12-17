Police: Teen confesses to making false threat to Ballenger Creek Middle, calls it a 'joke'

Dec. 17—Police have reportedly identified a 13-year-old boy they say confessed to threatening Ballenger Creek Middle School this week as a "joke" related to a social media trend.

News outlets across the country shared reports in recent days of a trend circulating on the social media application TikTok that encourages violence at schools on Dec. 17. Through an overnight investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office says it identified a Frederick County boy who threatened a local school as part of this trend.

The teen reportedly confessed to creating a fake Instagram account and making false threats against Ballenger Creek Middle, the sheriff's office said in an early morning news release Friday.

"The juvenile admitted to FCSO detectives to creating the account and said he did so as a 'joke.' The juvenile denied having any plans to shoot anyone and stated he saw the TikTok challenge and created the false account and posts. Detectives received a consent to search his room and did not find any weapons," the FCSO release reads.

Charges are forthcoming, police say, and will at least include threats of a mass attack. The investigation is ongoing.

"Our FCSO School Resource Officers (SRO), detectives, and patrol teams worked relentlessly to track down this threat," Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO school resource officer commander, said in the release. "Through the use of technology and working with social media providers, we quickly identified the user and immediately made contact, which led to the confession."

Police still plan to have an increased presence at Ballenger Creek Middle and other Frederick County schools today, according to Deater.

Anyone with information that can assist police in identifying people who made the threats is asked to call 301-600-1046. Reports can be made anonymously by emailing FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller