Police: Teen critically injured in Altamonte Springs shooting

Altamonte Springs police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager fighting for his life Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Newburyport Ave.

They arrived to find a car crashed through a fence and 18-year-old Tramari Thomas on the ground outside of it with multiple gunshot wounds.

Thomas was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to an incident report, witnesses told police they were at a party with the victim at another location when they all decided to leave.

Each of the people in the car with Thomas said they were on Ronald Reagan Blvd. approaching Altamonte Drive when they started hearing gunshots coming from another vehicle.

The car Thomas was in crashed through a fence as the occupants ducked the gunfire then came to a stop after crashing through a second fence facing Newburyport Ave.

The witnesses said Thomas yelled he was shot then got out of the car and fell to the ground. They were not able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle or a shooter.

Police say they believe the shooting may have started with a disturbance at the party.

They’re asking anyone with information on what happened to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441 or by dialing 911.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

Crimeline tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward.

