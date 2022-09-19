Police: Teen in custody after shooting in Lansing Saturday

Lansing Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in Lansing on Sept. 17, 2022.

LANSING − A 17-year-old male is in custody after police found evidence of a shooting in Lansing Saturday.

Around 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Jolly Road for reports of shots being fired, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, a firearm was recovered, and the teen was placed in custody, Gulkis said.

Gulkis declined to say whether anyone was injured, and said no further information was available Monday morning. She also declined to say what led officers to believe a shooting had occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

