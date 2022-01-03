Update, 11:15 p.m.: Cincinnati police released a statement identifying the shooting victim. "On January 2, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., District Four officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Beecher Street. Responding officers located a victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as Jalen Shepard, a male 19 years of age."

District Four officers are responding to a fatal shooting in Walnut Hills Sunday that left one teen dead, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said the shooting occurred on the 800 block of Beecher Street.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries while at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

It is unclear what time Sunday the shooting took place.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is currently at the scene.

The Enquirer will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify the victim in Sunday's Walnut Hills shooting