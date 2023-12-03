Police say teen died after shooting during string of Lubbock vehicle burglaries

A 14-year-old-boy is dead after apparently being shot in a car during a string of burglaries early Sunday in south Lubbock, according to police.

Zaydrian Valdez was pronounced dead early Sunday at University Medical Center, where he was taken by private vehicle after the shooting overnight near 82nd Street and U.S. Highway 87, according to a statement from LPD.

Lubbock police confirmed the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after police responded to University Medical Center at 2:12 a.m. Sunday for a report of a juvenile who arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Valdez was later pronounced dead.Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Valdez, along with five other individuals, two of whom are juveniles, were committing vehicle burglaries, during which firearms were stolen, according to police. Investigators believe Valdez was shot as the six individuals were traveling in a vehicle in the area of 82nd Street and U.S. 87.No arrests had been made by mid-day Sunday and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police say teen died after shooting during Lubbock vehicle burglaries