Police: Teen found with gun, high-capacity magazine during investigation into two armed robberies in South Windsor

A Hartford man was arrested in South Windsor Tuesday after police allegedly found him in illegal possession of a pistol and a high-capacity magazine while investigating two armed robberies.

James A. Majors Jr., 19, was taken into custody at about 2:07 p.m. after a K-9 tracking the scent from the wallet of one of the robbery victims led authorities to a condo on Mill Pond Drive, according to the South Windsor Police Department.

Officers in the morning hours had been called to the Strawbridge Condominium Complex on Mill Pond Drive on the report of an armed robbery. Police said the suspect displayed a handgun during what was supposed to be the sale of an iPhone coordinated through Facebook Marketplace.

While police were attempting to identify the suspect in the robbery, officers received the report of another armed robbery in the area and located the victim’s wallet. A K-9 then led police to the condo where Majors was found, police said.

A resident of the condo was shown a photo of the suspect, taken from a Ring doorbell, and identified the man as Majors, saying he was in the basement of the condo, police said.

South Windsor police searched the condo and found a P80 pistol and a high-capacity magazine.

Majors, who was held on a $100,000 bond, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Manchester Superior Court.