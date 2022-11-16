Police: Teen girl hospitalized, teen boy arrested following New Britain shooting

A 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a multi-family home in New Britain on Tuesday night, according to police.

The New Britain Police Department responded to a home on West Pearl Street for a disturbance. Responding officers located a 15-year-old New Britain girl who was suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Police identified a 16-year-old boy at the scene at the time of the incident as the suspected shooter, according to police.

Officers said they located the firearm and placed the teen into police custody. He was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm and was transferred to Hartford Juvenile Detention, police said.

The two teens reportedly know each other, and the shooting occurred within the residence, police said. It is unknown if the shooting was accidental, according to police.