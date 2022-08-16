Police: Teen with instructional permit leads high-speed pursuit

Aug. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A teen with an instructional permit led police on a high-speed chase on Eau Claire's south side, authorities say.

After the pursuit ended, the teen tried to evade authorities by blending in at a thrift sale, police said.

Cesar Cruz-Ramirez, 17, 2337 Ridgeview Drive, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, eluding an officer and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cruz-Ramirez is free on a $500 cash bail, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety, abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and not to leave the state.

Cruz-Ramirez returns to court Sept. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and noticed a car driving on Clairemont Avenue that appeared to have illegal tint on its side windows.

A registration check showed the vehicle was owned by Cruz-Ramirez. He has a valid instructional permit, but there was no one else in the vehicle, which is required.

The deputy activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop after Cruz-Ramirez went through a red light at London Road.

Cruz-Ramirez failed to pull over and began to increase his speed. The deputy then activated his siren and informed police dispatchers about the high-speed pursuit.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle on Lexington Boulevard and terminated the pursuit.

A witness told authorities he saw the vehicle stop at a thrift sale on Rudolph Road, just a few blocks from where the deputy last saw it. The witness said Cruz-Ramirez was trying to disguise himself among the thrift sale patrons.

Cruz-Ramirez ran away from the scene after the deputy blocked the front of the vehicle with his squad car. Cruz-Ramirez dropped some clothing and a pair of shoes as he fled the scene.

The deputy pursued on foot and placed Cruz-Ramirez in handcuffs after he was apprehended.

Authorities searched Cruz-Ramirez's vehicle and found marijuana, empty bags, a digital scale and a large amount of $20 bills. Marijuana was also found in the shoes he discarded.

At the time of this incident, Cruz-Ramirez was free on bond for two pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Cruz-Ramirez was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges in the high-speed chase case, Cruz-Ramirez could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.